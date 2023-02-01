Terrorist’s family confirms deadly attack targeted Ben-Gvir

Family and friends attend the funeral in Jerusalem of Ronen Hanania, who was murdered in a terror attack near Kiryat Arba, Oct. 30, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Muhammad al-Jabari, a cancer patient, wanted to die assassinating the internal security minister, a family source said.

By Baruch Yedid, TPS

The family of Muhammad al-Jabari, who killed an Israeli in a terror attack last year, told the Tazpit Press Service that the intended target may have been Itamar Ben-Gvir, who now serves as Israel’s minister of National Security.

Jabari opened fire on Israelis outside a Palestinian convenience store at an entrance to Kiryat Arba, near Ben-Gvir’s residence, on October 29, 2022,

Ronen Hanina, a 50-year-old Israeli who was shopping, was killed. Three Israelis and one Palestinian were wounded in the attack. A security guard rammed Jabari with his car while an off-duty soldier shot and killed the terrorist.

Sources from the terrorist’s family told TPS that Jabari — a Hamas member who was an Islamic education teacher in Hebron — was a cancer patient who suffered severe paralysis in his legs and wanted to die assassinating Ben-Gvir. They said it was possible Jabari thought Ben-Gvir was home after seeing a vehicle he mistakenly thought belonged to him.

Ben-Gvir initially tweeted that evening that his home had been targeted. He later specified that his wife and five children were home at the time of the attack but that he was not. Israeli security authorities said Ben-Gvir’s home was not targeted.

In response to threats on Ben-Gvir’s life, the Knesset boosted his personal security in October. Measures included providing the minister with a bullet-proof car and stationing a sentry outside his home.

Ben-Gvir has been a lightning rod for pro-Palestinian critics. He regularly visits the Temple Mount and has set up an office in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shimon HaTzadik, aka Sheikh Jarrah. In an incident in 2021, Ben-Gvir pulled out a gun during a quarrel with an Arab security guard in a Tel Aviv parking garage.