‘The IDF is at war’ – Combat units banned from leaving bases

“The worst is not yet behind us,” warns IDF intelligence chief.

By World Israel News Staff

Soldiers in combat units will no longer be able to leave their bases and go on their regularly scheduled leaves, as Israel girds for a potential retaliatory attack from Iran after the assassination of a senior IRGC general.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF combat units,” the army said.

“The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements.

Most combat soldiers periodically go on weekend leaves, typically once every few weeks. The complete halting of leave may indicate that Israel is gearing up for a major escalation in its ongoing proxy war with Iran.

Maj. General Aharon Haliva, the head of the IDF’s Intelligence Division, reportedly warned his colleagues that Israel is facing serious security challenges.

“I have told you time and time again that it is not certain that the worst is behind us, and there are complex days ahead of us,” Haliva said, according to Hebrew-language news website Kipa.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is “increasing preparedness” against the backdrop of increasing attacks from various actors throughout the region.

Gallant emphasized that the army and intelligence agencies are “expanding our operations against Hezbollah, against other bodies that threaten us.”

Notably, Gallant said that “strikes our enemies all over the Middle East,” hinting at the recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which has been widely attributed to Israel.

IRGC General Mohammed Reza Zahedi, who is believed to be the most senior Iranian actor influencing Tehran’s proxy groups in Lebanon and Syria, was killed in an aerial attack.

“The assassination attributed to Israel certainly makes the confrontation between Iran and Israel more direct, rather than indirect, as it has been until now in Syria,” Middle Eastern affairs analyst Hezi Simantov told Radio 103FM on Wednesday.

“This is a severe and painful blow to the Iranian regime, a matter in which the Iranians are more inclined to take revenge against Israel,” he said.