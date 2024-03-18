Over 60% of Israelis support war with Hezbollah

Israeli soldiers seen in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, on February 8, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Nearly two-thirds of Israelis support an all-out war with Hezbollah, according to a survey released on Sunday.

According to a monthly survey by the Jewish People’s Policy Institute, a Jerusalem-based research institute, 63% of Israelis polled said they support attacking the Iran-backed terror group.

However, they were divided on whether to attack right away or wait till after the war on Hamas in Gaza.

In all 34% of Israelis supported attacking Hezbollah after the war in Gaza, 29% of Israelis supported attacking Hezbollah right away, 28% preferred a diplomatic solution, and 9% said they did not know.

Hezbollah leaders have suggested that they will continue to fire rockets to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in Southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli officials have been critical of UNIFIL peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon to stop Hezbollah, which has fired thousands of rockets at Israel since October 7.

The Blue Line demarcating the 120 km-long border was created in 2000 by UN cartographers to verify Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, which the UN Security Council later certified as complete. The border runs from Rosh HaNikra on the Mediterranean coast to Mount Dov, where the Israeli-Lebanese border converges with Syria. Hezbollah says it does not recognize the Blue Line and disputes numerous points along the border.

Among those points is a strip of land on Mount Dov itself, which Israel captured from Syria. Hezbollah claims the area called Shebaa Farms belongs to Lebanon. Syria has not commented on the matter.