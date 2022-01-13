Thousands demonstrate in Jerusalem against ‘dangerous, evil’ government

“A government that rewards terrorism is a dangerous government for the State of Israel,” declared Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich.

By World Israel News Staff

At a protest rally outside of the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem Thursday evening, thousands demanded the legalization of young communities in Judea and Samaria and against the demolition of the yeshiva in Homesh, where terror victim Yehuda Dimentman was studying.

“We came here tonight to remind everyone and namely ourselves: this country will not be run in collaboration with our worst enemies. The only ones who will lead our country are the nation of Israel,” Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman stated.

“Those who collaborate with people who physically hurt Jews – in regard to our Negev, Judea and Samaria, the Homesh yeshiva, and the entire country – do not deserve to lead our nation…

“We will not rest or remain silent in the struggle for our land, our people, and our Torah,” he said.

Referring to the government’s decision to stop JNF-KKL from planting trees in the Negev, Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich told the crowd: “The Negev is a test for the people of Israel, and Homesh is a test for the people of Israel.

“A government that rewards terrorism is a dangerous government for the State of Israel. A government that is entirely backed by terrorism,” he charged, referring to the inclusion of the Islamist coaltion partner Ra’am.

“We warned about this at the formation of this government and today we see the results…We will overthrow this evil government,” Smotrich declared.

“This struggle, just as it is for Homesh, is also for the Negev and for the whole of the Land of Israel,” said Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said the crowd had come to protest against the “anti-Zionist government of Israel,” “the destruction of Judaism, and” slavery to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Homesh will not fall again,” he said. “We will erase every memory of this government and establish a strong, right-wing government led by Netanyahu.”