Top Palestinian officials hail terrorists behind Dee murders as ‘heroes’

Terror victims Lucy Dee (l), who succumbed to her wounds four days later, with daughters Rina and Maya, who died immediately in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley on Apr. 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

Hassan Katnani and Ma’ad Masri were glorified as “heroic Jihad fighters.”

By World Israel News Staff

The terrorists responsible for the murder of British-Israeli Lucy Dee and her two daughters, Maia and Rina Dee, were hailed as Palestinian heroes by the Palestinian Authority leadership.

Spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas Nabil Abu Rudeina condemned Israel for the “crime of murdering” Hassan Katnani and Ma’ad Masri, whom he referred to as “martyrs,” according to a translation of his remarks by monitoring group Palestinian media watch.

Israeli security forces killed Katnani and Masri, who were members of the Hamas terror group, during a gun battle in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) earlier this month.

PA Prime Minister Shtayyeh “condemned the Israeli act of aggression due to which 3 Martyrs ascended to Heaven” and called on the European Union to issue a condemnation against Israel. Shtayyeh also shared a photo of the murderers.

Abbas’ ruling Fatah faction glorified the two as “heroic Jihad fighters,” dubbing them “the heroes from the Jordan Valley.” The terrorists were also referred to as grooms on their way to “their wedding” – referencing the 72 virgins that martyrs are believed to wed in paradise according to Islam.