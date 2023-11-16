UN Security Council demands ‘urgent, extended’ humanitarian pauses

The resolution did not condemn Hamas for the October 7th massacre.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding the “immediate and unconditional” release of all hostages in Gaza and an “urgent”, extended humanitarian pause in fighting.

The humanitarian pause is required to last a “sufficient number of days” to allow full access to aid.”

In addition, the resolution calls on all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population in Gaza of basic services and aid.

Resolution 2172 on the Israel-Palestinian crisis passed with 12 countries voting for it, zero against and three abstentions from the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The US and the UK were critical of the fact that the resolution contained no condemnation of the October 7th massacre. Russia called for a more extended ceasefire and proposed sending UN Observers in.

Israel’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Brett Jonathan Miller was highly critical of the resolution and declared that it was “detached from the reality on the ground” and will “fall on deaf ears” regarding Hamas and other terrorist groups.

He added, “The resolution focuses solely on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It makes no mention of what led up to this moment. The resolution makes it seem as if what we are witnessing in Gaza happened of its own accord.”

Miller stressed that the release of hostages was Israel’s primary goal. If Hamas refuses to comply “Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to accomplish this goal.”

He declared the war would be over “should Hamas choose to lay down their arms, turn themselves in and hand over all hostages unscathed.”

