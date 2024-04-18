‘What a Joke’ – Israel protests UN vote on Palestinian membership

Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the UN at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations, on January 16, 2023. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Israel excoriates United Nations Security Council decision to move forward with Palestinian membership vote after committee recommendation against it.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel’s mission to the United Nations castigated the United Nations Security Council Thursday, after the international body decided to move forward with a vote on full Palestinian membership in the UN, despite a committee recommendation against the move.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Authority submitted a request to the Security Council for full recognition of Palestinian statehood by the UN and admission to the international body.

Currently, the Palestinian Authority is recognized as a non-member observer state, a status it achieved in 2012, upgrading it from an observer organization.

On Tuesday, a Security Council committee tasked with evaluating the Palestinian Authority’s petition recommended against holding a vote, saying that no consensus had been reached on the issue.

Despite the recommendation, however, the Security Council, under the rotating presidency of Malta’s mission to the UN, approved a vote, slated for Thursday evening.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, castigated the decision, calling the vote “immoral” and “a joke.”

“Membership in the United Nations is open to all peace-loving states. Peace-loving — what a joke,” said Erdan, saying approval for the petition would “reward the supporters and perpetrators” of the October 7th invasion of Israel.

“The child murderers and rapists of Hamas are watching this meeting and they are smiling.”

“How many times has this council met to discuss ways to advance the release of our hostages held in Gaza? How many times? Not even once.”

“How many condemnations has this council issued against Hamas for their heinous October 7 massacre? Zero.”

“How detached from reality can this council be to dedicate its time and resources to support a resolution so disconnected to the reality on the ground. To a resolution that will have zero positive impact for any party. That will cause only destruction for years to come and harm any chance for future dialogue.”

The United States is expected to use its veto power in the Security Council to block the Palestinian Authority’s membership.

“It remains the U.S. view that the most expeditious path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority with the support of the United States and other partners,” an American official told Reuters on condition of anonymity Thursday.

“We have long been clear that premature actions in New York, even with the best intentions, will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people.”