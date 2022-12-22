WATCH: Former IDF officers slam EU plan to establish PA control over Judea, Samaria December 22, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-idf-officers-slam-eu-plan-to-establish-pa-control-over-judea-samaria/ Email Print Former IDF officers slam the European Union after a leaked document reveals a program to establish Palestinian control in the Israeli-controlled Area C of Judea and Samaria, aka the West Bank, calling it a “threat to security.” Area CEuropean UnionIDFIsraeli securityJudea and SamariaOslo AccordsPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian terror