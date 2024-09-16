WATCH: Hezbollah official – ‘We crave for a ground war, so we can smash their heads’ September 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-official-we-crave-for-a-ground-war-so-we-can-smash-their-heads/ Email Print Hezbollah official Nawaf Mousawi claimed that Israel has never had the upper hand in a ground war and said that Hezbollah fighters ‘crave a ground war so they can smash [the Israelis’] heads and break their backs.’ Hizbullah Official Nawaf Mousawi on Ground War with Israel: We Love War, War Is What We Do; Ground War Is Our Only Way to Smash Their Heads and Break Their Backs #Lebanon #Israel #Hizbullah pic.twitter.com/yQwuKkFqJ5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 16, 2024 ground warHezbollahNawaf Mousawi