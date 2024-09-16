WATCH: Hezbollah official – ‘We crave for a ground war, so we can smash their heads’

Hezbollah official Nawaf Mousawi claimed that Israel has never had the upper hand in a ground war and said that Hezbollah fighters ‘crave a ground war so they can smash [the Israelis’] heads and break their backs.’

