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WATCH: IDF destroys 1.5 kilometer Hamas tunnel in Gaza

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IDF forces sealed and destroyed a 1.5 kilometer Hamas tunnel crossing the IDF-held Yellow Line in southern Gaza, uncovering underground rooms used by terrorists.

 

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