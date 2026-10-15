WATCH: IDF destroys 1.5 kilometer Hamas tunnel in Gaza October 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-1-5-kilometer-hamas-tunnel-in-gaza/ Email Print IDF forces sealed and destroyed a 1.5 kilometer Hamas tunnel crossing the IDF-held Yellow Line in southern Gaza, uncovering underground rooms used by terrorists. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/d76uonY33aXJGNf6.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/jTE3tUsLPX8Keo2S.mp4 GazaHamasIDF