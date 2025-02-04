WATCH: Jewish boy ordered to remove kippah before being beaten by Egyptian man February 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-boy-ordered-to-remove-kippah-before-being-beaten-by-egyptian-man/ Email Print Italian police arrested a 33-year-old Egyptian man last week for allegedly assaulting a Jewish boy in central Rome after demanding he remove his kippah, an attack witnessed by the boy’s mother, Italian media reported Monday. BREAKING footage.Rome, ItalyA Jewish boy was attacked by an Egyptian man at a restaurant for wearing a Kippah.According to @JNS_org – the suspect allegedly told the Jewish boy to remove his Kippah before attacking him physically pic.twitter.com/lBZN56o6Cz — Kosher (@koshercockney) February 4, 2025 AntisemitismassaultEgyptItaly