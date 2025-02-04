WATCH: Jewish boy ordered to remove kippah before being beaten by Egyptian man

Italian police arrested a 33-year-old Egyptian man last week for allegedly assaulting a Jewish boy in central Rome after demanding he remove his kippah, an attack witnessed by the boy’s mother, Italian media reported Monday.

BREAKING footage. Rome, Italy A Jewish boy was attacked by an Egyptian man at a restaurant for wearing a Kippah. According to @JNS_org – the suspect allegedly told the Jewish boy to remove his Kippah before attacking him physically pic.twitter.com/lBZN56o6Cz — Kosher (@koshercockney) February 4, 2025