WATCH: Jewish Harvard grad speaks at RNC – 'American values are Jewish values' July 18, 2024

Shabbos Kestenbaum spoke at the Republic National Convention and exposed the antisemitism on campus and what Jewish students are going through daily and called for the release of the hostages held in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-18-at-06.09.24_830514a1.mp4

AntisemitismRNCShabbos Kestenbaum