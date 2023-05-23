WATCH – ‘Let’s see Amanpour under my cross-examination:’ Dershowitz to represent Leo Dee against CNN May 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lets-see-what-amanpour-says-under-my-cross-examination-dershowitz-to-represent-leo-dee-against-cnn/ Email Print Renowned attorney has said he would represent bereaved husband and father Leo Dee pro bono in a $1.3 billion case against CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour for falsely stating that his wife and two daughters were killed “in a shoot-out.” Prof. Alan Dershowitz to i24NEWS: I am taking on @CNN and @amanpour despite apology to Rabbi Leo Dee 'This is part of a pattern that CNN and Amanpour have engaged in for over a decade….let's wait to hear what Amanpour says under my cross examination ' Catch the full… pic.twitter.com/EEZgIAe5Ja — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 23, 2023 alan dershowitzArab terrorchristiane amanpourCNNLeo Dee