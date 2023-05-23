Search

WATCH – ‘Let’s see Amanpour under my cross-examination:’ Dershowitz to represent Leo Dee against CNN

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lets-see-what-amanpour-says-under-my-cross-examination-dershowitz-to-represent-leo-dee-against-cnn/
Email Print

Renowned attorney has said he would represent bereaved husband and father Leo Dee pro bono in a $1.3 billion case against CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour for falsely stating that his wife and two daughters were killed “in a shoot-out.”