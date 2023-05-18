CNN falsely claims Dee family was engaged in ‘shoot-out’ with terrorists

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour speaks during the opening monologue of her program. (Twitter/Hillel Neuer/Screenshot)

Christiane Amanpour implies that Lucy Dee and her daughters, who were unarmed civilians brutally shot at point blank range, had been exchanging fire with terrorists at the time of their killings.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour falsely claimed Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina Dee were “killed in a shoot-out” with Palestinian terrorists, implying that they had been armed and defending themselves at the time of their murders.

In reality, the Dee women, who were unarmed civilians, were brutally murdered by terrorists firing upon their vehicle at point blank range, in a clear act of terror.

Pro-Israel advocacy group Honest Reporting posted a clip of Amanpour from several weeks ago discussing the murders on TV, saying that the family was “killed in a shoot-out” and adding that Lucy Dee had died of her injuries.

According to @CNN's Christiane Amanpour, three members of the Dee family "were killed in a shootout." A shootout is two sides firing at each other. A mother & her two daughters were shot at close range by Palestinian terrorists.@amanpour, you owe a grieving family an apology. pic.twitter.com/PQUPTfHx5R — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 11, 2023

“A shoot-out is two sides firing at each other,” Honest Reporting posted as a caption to the clip. “A mother and her two daughters were shot at close range by Palestinian terrorists.”

Addressing Amanpour, they wrote that “you owe a grieving family an apology.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the Consulate in Atlanta is planning on sending a formal letter of complaint to CNN regarding the falsehood.

Amanpour, a longtime foreign correspondent for the channel, has an extensive history of glossing over Palestinian terrorism and making statements that are biased against Israel.

During an interview with former Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German in February, Amanpour falsely claimed that the majority of Palestinians are opposed to terror and in-favor of a two-state solution.

“The latest polls from the Palestinian side also show that they want a peaceful, two-state solution to co-exist with you,” she asserted.

However, Amanpour’s claim is demonstrably false.

A March 2023 poll from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) found that 74 percent of Palestinians had a favorable opinion about the shooting attack that killed brothers Yagel and Hallel Yaniv at the Huwara junction – an attack that was similar to that perpetrated against the Dee family.

According to a June 2022 survey by the PCPSR, just 28 percent of Palestinians are in favor of a two-state solution.

In January, Amanpour made a moral equivocation between the Assad regime in Syria and the actions of the Israeli government.

“Do you feel equally angry about the horrible situation that’s going on in your own country, and the human rights attacks, killings of Palestinians?” Amanpour asked an Israeli guest on her program, who had spoken about mass murder during the Syrian civil war.