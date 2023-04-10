Mother of 2 sisters murdered in terror shooting dies of her injuries

Terror victims Lucy Dee (l), who succumbed to her wounds four days later, with daughters Rina and Maya, who died immediately in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley on Apr. 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

Dee is survived by her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, two more daughters and a son.

By World Israel News Staff

Lucy (Leah) Dee, mother of Maya and Rina Dee, who died immediately after being shot at close range in a terror attack, has succumbed to her wounds, Hadassah Medical Center announced Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the three women – British-Israeli residents of Efrat – were driving in the Jordan Valley when a Palestinian terrorist rammed into their car and proceeded to shoot. The sisters, 20 and 15 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene; the mother was transferred to the Jerusalem hospital in critical condition.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Lucy (Leah) Dee, the victim of the fatal attack in the Jordan Valley that happened last Friday,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Forty-eight-year-old Lucy Dee was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem in critical condition, where our medical teams fought for her life over the past few days, in the trauma unit, the operating room, and the intensive care unit where she was treated. “Unfortunately, despite supreme and unceasing efforts, due to her critical injuries, she was declared dead today.

“The social service team in Hadassah together with the management of the Efrat local council and the council’s welfare officials will accompany the family in its difficult time.

“The Dee family warmly thanked the medical team at Hadassah who did everything possible to save Lucy and did not give up until her last moments. Despite the great grief and heartbreak, the family has decided to donate Lucy’s organs in order to save other lives. Hadassah Medical Center shares in the family’s great sorrow.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences.

“On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the Dee family on the passing of the mother of the family, Leah (Lucy), who was murdered in the severe terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley last Friday, together with her two daughters Maya and Rina,” he said.

“How much we hoped, how much we prayed, but tragically Leah, mother of Rina and Maya of blessed memory, who was fatally wounded in the terror attack in the Jordan Valley, has died of her injuries. On behalf of the entire people of Israel, I send my warmest condolences to the Dee family and pray that they will know no more sorrow. May her memory be a blessing,” President Isaac Herzog said.

“After a courageous fight for her life, Lucy (Leah) Dee has joined her holy daughters Maya and Rina. May the three of you pray for us from the heavens, for your community in Efrat, for Gush Etzion, and for the entire people of Israel,” Shlomo Ne’eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, stated.

“We demand that the government restore security and punish the perpetrators of this murderous and barbaric attack and fight terrorism with all of the means at its disposal,” he added.

“To the Dee family: There are no words to comfort you following the difficult funeral yesterday, and now you are faced with another tragedy in your home. May you be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.”