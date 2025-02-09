WATCH: Palestinian calls for jihad against Jews during senior Hamas official’s funeral in Gaza February 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-calls-for-jihad-against-jews-during-senior-hamas-officials-funeral-in-gaza/ Email Print During a Friday sermon at Marwan Issa’s funeral in Gaza, a Palestinian was seen calling for the murder of Jews and the continuation of jihad to conquer Israel for Allah.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-09-at-16.12.56_7a7de76d.mp4 GazajihadMarwan Issa