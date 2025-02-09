Search

WATCH: Palestinian calls for jihad against Jews during senior Hamas official’s funeral in Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-calls-for-jihad-against-jews-during-senior-hamas-officials-funeral-in-gaza/
Email Print

During a Friday sermon at Marwan Issa’s funeral in Gaza, a Palestinian was seen calling for the murder of Jews and the continuation of jihad to conquer Israel for Allah.

>