WATCH: Palestinians open fire as IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered soldier June 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-open-fire-as-idf-razes-home-of-terrorist-who-murdered-soldier/ Email Print IDF forces carried out a house demolition in the city of Shechem (Nablus) overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, destroying the home of Osama Tawil, one of the terrorists who killed IDF soldier Ido Baruch in a shooting attack last October. Palestinian gunmen opened fire at IDF forces while other locals hurled explosives and Molotov cocktails. One terrorist was killed in the exchange. Arab terrorHome demolitionIDFIDF soldiersshechem