WATCH: People waving Nazi flags, shouting racist and antisemitic slurs get sprayed by passing boat during water parade October 16, 2024

A group of men flying Trump and Nazi flags from their boat, shouting 'Make America White Again' along with antisemitic slurs, were drenched by a passing boat and subsequently blocked from joining the Trump rally.Warning: Racist and antisemitic slurs and imagery:NEW: Trump supporters drench boat with N*zi flags on it during a Trump boat parade in Jupiter, Florida.The boat was seen with multiple masked individuals who had N*zi flags, Trump flags, and a Mike Lindell My Pillow $14.88 sign.They tried joining the parade but were… pic.twitter.com/d2cbVHvpWd— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024 Oh, I'm totally sure this wasn't contrived to make it look like Trump supporters are Nazis and racists. No, one would ever do that.This is so obviously a ruse. pic.twitter.com/mNbco0Upy4— Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 14, 2024