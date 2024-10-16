Search

WATCH: People waving Nazi flags, shouting racist and antisemitic slurs get sprayed by passing boat during water parade

A group of men flying Trump and Nazi flags from their boat, shouting ‘Make America White Again’ along with antisemitic slurs, were drenched by a passing boat and subsequently blocked from joining the Trump rally.

Warning: Racist and antisemitic slurs and imagery:

