Search

WATCH: Terrorist killed her grandmother, recorded the act, and shared on Facebook

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terrorist-killed-her-grandmother-recorded-the-act-and-shared-on-facebook/
Email Print

“I saw the worst catastrophe you could ever imagine,” sobs Mor Bayder, describing her grandmother’s murder in a Hamas terrorist attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Throughout the day, terrorists committed heinous acts, including burning homes with families inside, assaulting women, beheading children, and taking over a hundred hostages.