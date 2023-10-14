WATCH: Terrorist killed her grandmother, recorded the act, and shared on Facebook

“I saw the worst catastrophe you could ever imagine,” sobs Mor Bayder, describing her grandmother’s murder in a Hamas terrorist attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Throughout the day, terrorists committed heinous acts, including burning homes with families inside, assaulting women, beheading children, and taking over a hundred hostages.

A Hamas terrorist murdered her grandmother, filmed it, and posted the clip on Facebook Read the full story: https://t.co/4Tmxzd5MBS pic.twitter.com/O5k6taCsuj — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 12, 2023