WATCH: US-based activist praises 'beautiful' Palestinian terrorists, 'should be celebrated' November 20, 2022

Speaking on Iran's Press TV, Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani of the New York City-based Within Our Lifetime organization tells former British Labour MP Chris Williamson that active resistance by groups considered by Israel and the U.S. to be terrorist groups is 'something beautiful" that should be celebrated by people in the West.