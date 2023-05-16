WATCH: Why aren’t Jewish orgs protesting UN ‘Nakba’ commemoration? May 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-why-arent-jewish-orgs-protesting-un-nakba-commemoration/ Email Print The End Jew Hatred movement protested outside UN headquarters Monday night over its commemoration of the ‘Nakba’ – Arabic for ‘catastrophe,’ referring to the establishment of the modern Jewish state. Where are all the other Jewish organizations? Which begs the question – Where are all the other major Jewish orgs? Where are their members and leaders and CEOs? Why aren’t they out protesting the same?#endjewhatred — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) May 15, 2023 American Jewish organizationsAntisemitismEnd Jew HatredNakbaNakba DayUnited Nations