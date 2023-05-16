Search

WATCH: Why aren’t Jewish orgs protesting UN ‘Nakba’ commemoration?

The End Jew Hatred movement protested outside UN headquarters Monday night over its commemoration of the ‘Nakba’ – Arabic for ‘catastrophe,’ referring to the establishment of the modern Jewish state.

Where are all the other Jewish organizations?