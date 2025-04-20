‘We’re waiting for you’ – Captives’ relatives gather at Gaza border

Lishay Lavi-Miran addresses families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at a protest for their release near the Israeli border with Gaza, April 20, 2025. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)

‘My soul is with you in the tunnel’ – Families of remaining hostages held in Gaza gather at the border near scene of October 7th massacre to mark 562 days in captivity, urging the government to reach a deal and calling out to the hostages in the Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

Dozens of relatives of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip gathered at the border with Gaza Sunday morning in a symbolic show of support for their captive loved ones – and to call for a new ceasefire deal to secure their relatives’ release.

“The window of opportunity is now,” chanted those gathered at the border, near Kibbutz Nir Oz, scene of one of the massacres of October 7th, 2023, in which hundreds of Gazans invaded, slaughtering nearly 50 people and taking 76 hostage.

The demonstrators called out to their loved ones held captive in Gaza for 562 days, while also urging Israel and Hamas to reach a comprehensive deal for the release of the remaining hostages “in a single immediate phase.”

Should the two sides settle on a piecemeal agreement, similar to the November 2023 and January 2025 truce agreements, it would likely doom those excluded from the deal to remaining in Gaza.

“We risk condemning them to death and losing any chance to recover their remains,” the demonstrators said.

Alongside the call for a deal securing the return of all 59 remaining captives, relatives of hostages expressed personal messages to their loved ones held captive on the other side of the border.

“Nimrod, my beloved child, this is your mother speaking,” said Vicky Cohen, the mother of 20-year-old Nimrod Cohen.

“We miss you terribly. Your room and your friends are waiting for you. Don’t lose hope — we will bring you home.”

Cohen castigated the Netanyahu government, Yedioth Aharanoth reported, calling it “unthinkable” for ministers to celebrate the Mimouna festival which marks the end of Passover “while soldiers fall and 59 hostages remain in captivity.”

“They have neither conscience nor morality. We, the citizens, must protest.”