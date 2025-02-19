‘Zionists to Hell’ – Anti-Israel protesters in Jewish NY neighborhood

Protesters asked local Jewish residents how many children they killed, call for globalized intifada.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Israel protest held in a heavily Orthodox New York neighborhood saw demonstrators wishing death upon local residents, as well as cursing and making obscene gestures at them.

The Pal-Awda group organized the protest, held in Brooklyn’s Boro Park neighborhood, to protest against an alleged event held in the area about investing in Israeli real estate.

“There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” a protest leader shouted at residents through a loudspeaker, according to a New York Post report.

While flashing the middle finger at Jewish onlookers, the demonstrators chanted “Zionists go to hell” and asked residents “how many children have you killed today?”

BREAKING: Hamas supporters are attacking Jews in Boro Park, Brooklyn, New York, in the heart of the Orthodox Jewish community. These are terrorists in America. They need to be deported.pic.twitter.com/b2rQG8ydYU — Vivid. (@VividProwess) February 19, 2025

According to a Times of Israel report, children returning home from elementary school witnessed the violent and threatening anti-Israel demonstration.

A scuffle broke out between anti-Israel demonstrators and pro-Israel activists, who had organized a small counter-protest in the neighborhood.

The Israel War Room social media channel reported numerous Jewish residents of the neighborhood said they had been physically attacked by anti-Israel demonstrators.

The outlet also said that one anti-Israel agitator “attempted to stab a Jewish man with a huge knife,” while “another protester reportedly tried to ram his car into a group of Jews.”

At least one person was arrested during the protest and is facing criminal charges, the New York City Police Department confirmed to local media.

United States Representative Richie Torres, a staunchly pro-Israel Democrat whose district covers the Bronx, said that it was clear the protesters had chosen to demonstrate in Boro Park “simply because it is Jewish.”

In a post on X, he wrote that “it should come as a shock to no one that the pro-Hamas mob targeting Jews and promising to ‘flood’ Boro Park has descended into violence.”

Torres added that “violence is not a bug but a feature of the so-called ‘Free Palestine’ movement, which has no desire to free Palestinians from Hamas.”