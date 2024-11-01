WATCH: Man harasses guests with antisemitic remarks at Brooklyn cafe

The unidentified black man accused guests of killing babies and ended his tirade with, ‘Hitler was onto something.’

A black man in Brooklyn harasses Jews inside a Kosher shop, saying "Hitler was onto something”.

Yes, he does this in front of a BABY.

This is in the most Jewish area outside of Israel. It's not about zionism. It's about eradicating us wherever we live.

pic.twitter.com/gaxd8paZvr

— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 31, 2024