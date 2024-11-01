WATCH: Man harasses guests with antisemitic remarks at Brooklyn cafe November 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-harasses-guests-with-antisemitic-remarks-at-brooklyn-cafe/ Email Print The unidentified black man accused guests of killing babies and ended his tirade with, ‘Hitler was onto something.’A black man in Brooklyn harasses Jews inside a Kosher shop, saying "Hitler was onto something”.Yes, he does this in front of a BABY.This is in the most Jewish area outside of Israel. It's not about zionism. It's about eradicating us wherever we live. pic.twitter.com/gaxd8paZvr— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 31, 2024 AntisemitismBrooklynHitler