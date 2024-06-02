Pro-Hamas mob attacks Brooklyn art museum, next to Jewish neighborhood

Pro-Hamas rioters arrested on May 31, 2024, in the Brooklyn Museum in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Hundreds of pro-Hamas rioters target Brooklyn Museum outside heavily Orthodox Jewish enclave of Crown Heights.

By The Associated Press

New York City police said Saturday that they took 34 people in custody following a violent pro-Hamas protest at the Brooklyn Museum, which reported damage to some artwork and harassment of security staff by demonstrators.

Hundreds of protesters marched to the museum Friday afternoon, set up tents in the lobby and unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner from the building’s roof before police moved in to make arrests.

New York City police officers tackled some protesters during scuffles that broke out in the crowd outside the museum while some demonstrators hurled plastic bottles at officers and shouted insults.

Other protesters held banners, waved Palestinian flags and chanted boisterously on the steps of the grand, Beaux Arts museum, which is the city’s second largest.

City police said of the 34 people detained, six were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from trespassing to assault.

Another 23 were released after receiving tickets or summonses for misdemeanors including trespassing, making graffiti, damaging property and resisting arrest.

Police did not say what happened to the remaining five people.

Museum spokesperson Taylor Maatman said in a statement that the museum closed an hour early because of concerns about people’s safety and the art collections.

“Unfortunately, there was damage to existing and newly installed artwork on our plaza, and our public safety staff were physically and verbally harassed,” Maatman said.

The rally started Friday afternoon across the street from the Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. Marchers banging drums and chanting then made their way to the museum about a mile away.

Organizers, including the group Within Our Lifetime, called on supporters to “flood” and “de-occupy” the museum, saying they wanted to take over the building until officials “disclose and divest” from any investments linked to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Videos posted on social media showed guards at the museum trying to secure its doors against the surging crowd and demonstrators finding other ways inside.

Within Our Lifetime posted on social media that its chair, Nerdeen Kiswani, was “targeted and violently arrested” by police.

New York City has seen hundreds of street demonstrations since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October.

The Brooklyn Museum sits at the edge of Crown Heights, which is home to one of the city’s largest communities of Orthodox Jews.