‘Genocide cuisine’ – Israeli restaurant vandalized in Brooklyn

Antisemitic graffiti on the Miriam Restaurant in Park Slope, Brookyln, New York City (Screenshot/X)

“Make no mistake, the NYPD is investigating and will find those responsible,” says New York Mayor Eric Adams.

By World Israel News Staff

A celebrated Israeli restaurant in Brooklyn was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti on Sunday, marking yet another incident of criminal damage amid a wave of antisemitism in New York City.

The phrases “genocide cuisine” and “Israel steals culture” were spraypainted in red across the windows of Miriam, a restaurant in Park Slope.

Security camera footage revealed two women and a man vandalizing the restaurant at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police have opened an investigation but have not yet identified the suspects.

“Yesterday, Miriam Brooklyn Restaurant was sadly vandalized with messages of hate,” the eatery wrote on its Instagram account.

“But we refuse to let this darken our spirit. Miriam stands for inclusivity and unity and bringing people together through the shared love of delicious food and warm hospitality. We celebrate the diverse flavors of the Mediterranean, where cultures intertwine and stories are shared. We will continue to be a safe place where everyone feels welcome. Join us in spreading love, not hate.”

Mayor Eric Adams condemned the vandalism in a post on his X account.

“As mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, I am particularly heartbroken by this evil act. Make no mistake, the NYPD is investigating and will find those responsible,” Adams wrote.

Yasmin Segal, an Israeli expat who often frequents the restaurant, told Ynet that the incident had left her shaken.

“Seeing all the demonstrations and signs with cute illustrations of watermelons is one thing, but when it happens close to you, it’s really scary,” Segal said.

“I’ve heard of things like this, but when it’s physically close to home it’s offensive.”

She added that Miriam “is my favorite restaurant. It tastes like home.”

Miriam’s owner, Rafi Hasid, said that the restaurant has been open for more than 20 years and is considered a local institution.

Hasid told local media that he had received an outpouring of support from the local community, and that he was saddened by the vandalism, but not scared.

“I am not afraid of people coming like thieves in the night and doing those things. I’m sure everything will be fine,” he told ABC 7 News.