NY doctor who praised Hamas terrorism fired

Dr. Lila Abassi also denied the terrorists raped anyone and accused Israel of committing genocide.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

An assistant professor of medicine at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City was fired in earlier this month for her passionate support for Palestinian terrorism during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, The New York Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

Under her online moniker “Kluver Bucy,” Dr. Lila Abassi had written numerous posts praising Hamas and Hezbollah, calling them the “noble resistance and freedom fighters” and the “only ones” who “are trying to do something about the plague that is the IOF.”

“IOF” is anti-Israel activists’ shorthand for “Israel Occupation Forces,” the name they use for the Israel Defense Forces.

Abassi rejected Israel’s evidence of mass rapes committed by the terrorists’ during their invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023 in which they massacred 1,200 people and took 251 hostages back to Gaza, challenging people to “please show me an actual rape video.”

The 14-year veteran primary care physician also accused Israel of “slaughtering babies” and “massacr[ing] more ppl on 10/7 than killed by Hamas.”

When her posts were first revealed to the hospital, the administration only gave her a slap on the wrist.

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov took credit for changing their minds on the issue.

After hearing about the case from a constituent in February, she said, she insisted on a full-scale investigation rather than just an order to delete her social media account.

“Our most basic expectation of doctors is that they will perform their duties in an unbiased manner — especially a doctor serving a city as ethnically and religiously diverse as ours,” Vernikov, who is Jewish, told The Post.

“How scary is the thought that this woman was entrusted with the lives of Jewish patients while expressing blatant support for the same terrorists that seek to eliminate the Jewish people and destroy America?” she added.

“Would you want a doctor like this treating you?” Vernikov asked in one of her online posts on the issue. “Can ANYONE expect true impartial medical treatment from someone who says, “LONG LIVE HAMAS AND HEZBOLLAH?”

According to the report, Abassi was famed for her anti-Jewish views in physicians’ social media groups.

“She’s known as one of the more outspoken and egregiously antisemitic physicians in the community,” a colleague at Mount Sinai told the New York daily.

Mt. Sinai was originally founded by Jews in 1852 as a charitable enterprise to help indigent coreligionists who were not being treated at public hospitals, becoming nonsectarian after the Civil War.

It is considered one of the leading teaching hospitals in the United States.