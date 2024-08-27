30,000 new immigrants to Israel since October 7th massacres

The wave of immigration to Israel coincides with the nearly 11-month war against Hamas in Gaza and a surge in global antisemitism.

By JNS

Nearly 30,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre, according to figures released Tuesday by the World Zionist Organization.

The wave of aliyah coincides with the nearly 11-month war against Hamas in Gaza and a surge in global antisemitism, including in North America. The war began when thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, slaughtering 1,200 people and abducting another 250. Of these, 109 still remain captive in the Strip.

“On Oct. 7, a war erupted not against the state of Israel but against the Jewish people,” said WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel, who greeted the latest group of French immigrants upon their arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday. “Today, in many countries around the world, it is hard to be a Jew, whether at school, at work or at prayer.”

Hagoel noted that Israel has seen a “dramatic increase” in aliyah in the wake of the massacre, which, he said, “is a testament to the recognition of the global Jewish community that Israel is not just a refuge, but a beacon of hope and faith.”

A recent report details a 355% increase in potential immigrants opening aliyah files in France, compared to the same period last year. In the United States. the number of immigration files rose by 62%, totaling 6,000 people, while Canada saw an 87% uptick, or some 800 people, expressing their desire to move to Israel.

“The strong response we are witnessing through this wave of aliyah is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to stand with Israel, now more than ever,” he said.