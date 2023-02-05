4-year-old Israeli ‘hero’ saves mother, fights Bedouin rapist with toy sword

The suspect broke into the apartment with the intention of raping the woman, and not for the purpose of burglary and robbery, the investigation revealed.

By World Israel News Staff

A relative of the young mother who was raped in the wee hours of Friday morning by a Bedouin construction worker in southern Israel told Kan News that the victim’s four-year-old son fought with the assailant, using a toy sword.

“He saw everything, he saved his mother,” the relative said.

The woman’s hands and feet were tied up. Following the brutal assault, the child untied his mother’s hands with the sword, the report said.

The relatives initially understood there was a break-in, but only later did they learn the gruesome details.

“Her soul was murdered. The souls of the children were murdered,” the relative said.

“There was a person here with a very clear goal, why?” she wondered.

“He had everything, money, jewelry, and he said he didn’t come for that,” she said.

Visiting the victim at the hospital, “I mostly heard crying,” she said. The mother “spoke of one of the children, told how much of a hero he was, he saved his mom. He fought him and beat him, a four-year-old boy. And the two-year-old didn’t see anything, except for the tied hands.”

She also said that the four-year-old told her “a bad man entered our house. He had bad eyes.”

After a manhunt of more than a day, the 22-year-old Bedouin suspect was arrested, along with six others, including some of his brothers.

The investigation revealed that the suspect broke into the apartment with the intention of raping the woman, and not for the purpose of burglary and robbery. He knew the area and possibly the woman too, but she did not know him.