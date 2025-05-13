A secret backchannel involving Hamas, Qatar and the US secured Edan Alexander’s release – report

The first image of former hostage Edan Alexander following his release. (X Screenshot)

Israel only found out about discussions for Alexander’s release through intercepted communications and intelligence, and not from the White House directly.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A complex process of networking and negotiations led to the release of the last surviving American hostage, Edan Alexander, on Monday, according to Israeli, Palestinian, and American sources.

It began with a Hamas official contacting Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American businessman and political activist.

Several governments and intermediaries were involved in the steps leading to Alexander’s release.

Last April, the Hamas official contacted Bahbah to influence Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Bahbah served as the mediator in the discussions, transferring over 20 messages, including some from Hamas’s lead negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya.

Witkoff convinced Hamas negotiators that releasing Alexander as a goodwill gesture to Trump would be mutually beneficial.

Israel only found out about discussions for Alexander’s release through intercepted communications and intelligence, and not from the White House directly.

When Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington, he was not informed of the negotiations to release Alexander, and instead introduced the subject to Witkoff, who admitted discussions were underway.

Witkoff told Dermer that the release of Alexander wasn’t yet confirmed and that Israel would not have to make any concessions, such as additional Palestinian prisoner releases, in exchange.

A Palestinian source said that after Alexander’s release, the US would push for a 70 to 90-day ceasefire corresponding with the release of ten hostages and a guarantee from Israel not to renew hostilities.

A US official reported that Qatar “delivered the goods by persuading Hamas to close the deal.”

The official also credited Israel’s military pressure as a “decisive” factor in convincing Hamas to make a deal.to free Alexander.

After a proposal to release Alexander along with the remains of four deceased American hostages fell through in March, Hamas announced in April that they had lost track of him.

Hudhaifa Kahlout, also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, said, “We have lost communication with the unit assigned to guard soldier Edan Alexander after an Israeli airstrike directly hit their position. Efforts to re-establish contact are ongoing.”

Abu Obeida accused Israel of deliberately targeting the only surviving American hostage to avoid pressure from the Trump Administration.

“It appears the occupying army is intentionally attempting to kill him, aiming to eliminate the burden posed by dual-national captives and to free its hands to continue the ongoing genocide against our people,” he claimed.