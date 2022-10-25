After antisemitic rants, Kanye West dropped by talent agency, film company

German sportswear giant Adidas has also decided to end its partnership with the incendiary rapper.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Kanye West was dropped by his talent agency after weeks of antisemitic tirades which saw his social media accounts suspended and luxury fashion brand Balenciaga cease an ongoing partnership with the rapper.

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) cut ties with the incendiary rapper earlier this month, according to multiple media reports on Monday.

Also on Monday, a film distribution company with the rights to a completed documentary about West’s life announced that it was indefinitely shelving the project.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” said MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley in a statement.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” they wrote. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

German sportswear giant Adidas has decided to end its partnership with West for spouting vile antisemitism, Bloomberg reported Tuesday morning.

Adidas shares fell as much as 3.2% in Frankfurt trading, reaching the lowest since April 2016, according to Bloomberg.

The official decision could be announced as early as Tuesday, the report said, citing sources who asked to remain anonymous, saying the discussions were private.

A company representative did not respond to the business site’s request for comment.

In statements on his Twitter account and during interviews on a podcast and Fox News TV show in recent weeks, West made a number of comments promoting antisemitic tropes, including that Jews control the world and entertainment industry and that he was the victim of a Jewish conspiracy aimed at silencing him.

West also said that black people are the “real Jews,” and that because he is black, he cannot be antisemitic.

His comments led companies associated with West to end their partnerships with him, but so far, the Adidas shoe brand has only said that their contract with the rapper is “under review.”

West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he is currently embroiled in divorce proceedings, spoke out against his comments.

“”Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”