American white supremacists cheer Hamas atrocities

Members of the neo-Nazi group known as the Goyim Defense League (GDL) salute Hitler, heckle Jewish conservative Laura Loomer, September 2nd, 2023. (YouTube)

Groups and individuals are taking to the internet to laud the terrorists’ murder of over 1,300 Jews and encourage the destruction of Israel.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

American white supremacists have been cheering the Hamas terrorist organization since its invasion of Israel Saturday, gleeful over their massacres of hundreds of Israeli men, women and children and encouraging them to kill more Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism, which tracks antisemitism and threats to the Jewish community, has publicized many of the hateful statements they have found online.

On his livestream, Jon Minadeo, head of the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic hate group and conspiracy theory network played one video clip after another on his livestream of the terrorists’ murders, kidnappings and assaults while laughing, dancing and applauding.

“Wow, this is awesome. This is awesome, man! I’m so stoked!” he says at one point, and calls for Lebanon and Iran to join the fight and “wipe Israel off the map.”

He calls for his audience to follow suit as well, saying, “I think we’ve got a better scenario to be honest. Let’s do this! Let’s do this! I am so pumped up! This is what I love! I love the Jews getting hit!”

The GDL has become infamous for performing antisemitic banner drops over highways, and papering neighborhoods in many states with flyers accusing Jews of everything from grooming children to causing the Covid-19 pandemic.

A neo-Nazi group called NatSoc Florida, which was founded last year and mainly targets Jews in propaganda flyers and demonstrations, posted, “The Israeli people deserve zero sympathy. F*** Israel. They deserve everything that is happening to them right now. I sincerely hope that Hezbollah and the Taliban are able to make it to the fight.”

National Socialism was Hitler’s political party in Germany, and the group openly espouses his fascist policies.

There have been dozens of pro-Hamas demonstrations in major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles and New York, as well as in several European capitals. In front of Sydney’s famed Opera House Monday, about a thousand protestors chanted “Gas the Jews,” “F*** the Jews,” and “Allahu Akbar” [God is great].

Synagogue security in both the United States and Europe has been reinforced, as antisemitic chatter has exploded online and the authorities fear that the incitement will lead to action. The ADL charted a rise from 59 threats and calls for violence on Telegram against Jews the day before Hamas attacked, to 347 posts in the first 18 hours of the invasion, in which the terrorists murdered over 900 civilians, including women, children and babies, and took some 150 captives back to the Gaza strip.

Online comments included such epithets as “Literal day of the rope in pissreal. God damnit America take note,” and “Imagine seeing this soon in America.”

Conspiracy theories were also rife. The QAnon-related “Shadow of Ezra” wrote that the Hamas attack was really a false Mossad operation intended to give Israel the chance to grab land from the Palestinians and create “Greater Israel.”

White supremacist Nick Fuentes postulated that it was impossible that the vaunted Israeli intelligence could have failed on this occasion, so the government knew about the Hamas plans but deliberately did not stop them ahead of time, to give them the justification to then commit ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.