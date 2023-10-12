Black Lives Matter calls Hamas terror attack ‘self-defense’

Black Lives Matter group says that Hamas was justified in murdering Israelis because they are allegedly victims of an unjust system.

By World Israel News Staff

The far-left Black Lives Matter (BLM) Grassroots organization released a statement justifying Saturday’s brutal terror attack by Hamas, in which more than 1,200 Israelis were killed.

“[W]e must stand unwaveringly on the side of the oppressed,” wrote the BLM umbrella group, which represents dozens of chapters of the movement around the U.S., in a media statement.

“When a people have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense,” the statement continued.

BLM Grassroots stressed that it “stands in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid.”

The statement compared the black American and Palestinian experiences, stating that both groups are victims of an unjust system.

“We, too, understand what it means to be surveilled, dehumanized, property seized, families separated, our people criminalized and slaughtered with impunity, locked up in droves, and when we resist they call us terrorists,” the group wrote.

The Chicago Black Lives Matter organization initially published an Instagram image of a Palestinian terrorist paraglider and a celebratory caption, reading “I stand with Palestine. That is all, that is it!”

However, the group deleted the post the next day and walked back their endorsement of the attack.

“Yesterday we sent out [messages] that we aren’t proud of,” BLM Chicago tweeted.

However, the rest of the message from the group promoted the Palestinian narrative and did not acknowledge the Israeli victims of the horrific terror attack.

“We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely.”