Anti-judicial reform protests follow Netanyahu to the US

Protesters rally at Union Square as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited with businessman Elon Musk on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The protests were primarily organized by UnExeptable, an umbrella group for Israeli expats opposed to the ongoing judicial reform legislation.



By World Israel News Staff

Anti-judicial reform protesters held multiple demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he arrived in California on Monday, swarming the airport where he landed, his hotel, and gathering outside the Tesla factory where he met with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“UnXeptable, together with the Israeli-American and Jewish communities of the Bay Area, are ready to show Netanyahu that he is not welcome here as long as he strives to turn Israel into a dictatorship and ruin the unique US-Israel alliance,” the group said in a statement ahead of the Israeli leader’s visit.

ההפגנה מחוץ למפעלי טסלה המקום בו נתניהו ואילון מאסק מתחילים פגישת שיחה באתר טוויטר /איקס בעוד כמה דקות. השיירה של נתניהו נכנסה כך שלא ראו את המפגינים pic.twitter.com/uUK1J6ikC5 — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 18, 2023

Activists from the organization broadcast messages on skyscrapers in downtown San Francisco reading “Save our Start-Up Nation.”

They also projected “Welcome to Alcatraz Bibi” and “Netanyahu is a dictator on the run” onto the historic Alcatraz Island prison, located in San Francisco’s bay.

Some one hundred demonstrators gathered at San Jose Airport in California’s Silicon Valley, waving Israeli flags and holding signs criticizing the premier.

Others protested in front of the hotel where Netanyahu is staying for the duration of his visit to the Bay Area, sounding horns and chanting.

On Monday evening, there was an additional protest near the Tesla factory in Fremont, where Netanyahu participated in a live-streamed discussion with Musk.

Some of the protesters told Hebrew-language media that they were particularly incensed by statements Netanyahu made just before departing from Israel, in which he said the demonstrations were aligned with the goals of the PLO and Iran.