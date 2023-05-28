Armed terrorist shot and killed outside of synagogue near Hebron

Terrorist infiltrates town of Tene Omarim in the Mount Hebron district of Judea on May 26th, 2023. (Screenshot, CCTV via Youtube)

Terrorist who infiltrated Israeli town during Shavuot holiday while carrying knife shot and killed by security guard just outside of synagogue.

By JNS

A civilian security guard on Friday shot and killed an armed Palestinian terrorist who had infiltrated the Israeli community of Tene Omarim, near Hebron.

Security camera footage shows the terrorist, identified by Arab media as Alaa Kisiya, casually walking up to the village and sliding under its security gate, and then roaming around with a knife in his right hand.

He passed a playground full of women and children before approaching the synagogue. He was then neutralized by a member of Tene Omarim’s security force.

No civilians were hurt in the incident, which occurred during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The Israel Defense Forces is investigating the incident, and “extensive” forces swept the community to ensure that no other terrorists had entered, the military said in a statement.

“Thank God, a great miracle occurred on the morning of Shavuot. An Arab terrorist from nearby Dhahiriya managed to penetrate unhindered through the gate of the settlement into the center of the settlement. Worshipers in the synagogue recognized the knife he was holding in his hand, immediately neutralized him and prevented a big disaster,” said Ari Odes, the town secretary.

Tene Omarim “is a quiet and safe settlement that became vulnerable in a moment. God forbid, the incident could have ended differently. At this time we are still investigating the incident with the army and will work together to increase the sense of security of the residents in an effort … to prevent a similar event in the future,” Odes continued.

Also on Friday, a 9-year-old Israeli girl was wounded by a stray bullet while walking in the Jewish community of Kochav Ya’akov in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

She was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in light to moderate condition.

The IDF Home Front Command issued an alert for a terrorist infiltration, calling on the residents to enter their homes, but it was subsequently determined that the bullet had come from outside the community.