WATCH: The IDF honors 120 soldiers in a special Independence Day ceremony May 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-idf-honors-120-soldiers-in-a-special-independence-day-ceremony/ Email Print At the ceremony, the President of Israel honored 120 exceptional officers, combatants, and soldiers from various IDF units with certificates of excellence and badges. טקס מצטייני הנשיא: 120 קצינים, נגדים וחיילים קיבלו תעודות הוקרה.הכתבה המלאה: https://t.co/GMjyYsr9bA pic.twitter.com/leQULx3K19— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 14, 2024 Chief of Staff HaleviIDF ceremonyIsaac HerzogThe President's Excellence CeremonyYom Ha'atzmaut