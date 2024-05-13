Israel strikes 120 terror targets across Gaza as Hamas tries to regroup

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2024. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

IDF war planes bomb over 120 Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip, combating efforts by the terror group to reassert control over the coastal enclave.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli aircraft struck more than 120 Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

The IDF said ground forces were battling Hamas in eastern Rafah, including on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Troops raided Hamas sites in the area, killing gunmen and locating rocket launchers and other weapons. Soldiers also seized weapons found in a school.

Meanwhile, ground forces are also operating in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza where Hamas is attempting to regroup. Several Hamas gunmen were killed in battles, and the Air Force struck targets including underground facilities and a building where operatives had gathered.

Likewise, ground forces are also active in northern Gaza’s Zeitoun area, another location where Hamas is trying to regroup. Troops raided a weapons depot in the home of a Hamas operative and directed an airstrike against a Hamas sniper in the area.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead.