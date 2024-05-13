Israel weapons freeze is a reward for Hamas, says Republican lawmaker

“Americans should be all in and helping Israel against an existential threat,” says Sen. Lindsey Graham.

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. is strengthening the Hamas terror group and increasing the risk of harm to both Gazan civilians and Israeli hostages by threatening to freeze military aid to Israel, warned a prominent Republican lawmaker on Sunday.

The delaying of military aid as a measure to purportedly protect Gazan civilians is actually “rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Meet the Press.

The lawmaker said that the Biden administration’s demand that Israel do more to prevent civilian casualties is unreasonable, because “it’s impossible to mitigate civilian deaths in Gaza as long as Hamas uses their own population as human shields.”

Graham continued on to say that Hamas’ “blatant efforts” to endanger civilians for political points was unprecedented “in the history of warfare.”

He urged the White House not to “reward this behavior,” citing Hamas’ tactics of using mosques, schools, and hospitals as military assets.

“Americans should be all in and helping Israel against an existential threat,” he said.

“Hamas would attack us if they could. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism that shouts ‘Death to America, ’and Hezbollah is in the same camp. I’ve never heard anybody in Israel chant ‘Death to America.’ The people Israel is fighting are bent on destroying all of the Jews.”

President Joe Biden’s decision to publicly announce that he was stalling a shipment of weapons to Israel and threaten further freezes should the IDF launch a full-scale invasion of Rafah has sparked controversy both among Republicans and pro-Israel Democrats.

Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban, a major donor to the Democratic party, penned a letter to Biden calling the move a “bad, bad decision” and urging him to reconsider.