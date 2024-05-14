WATCH: Independence Day celebrations commence at the Western Wall May 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-independence-day-celebrations-commence-at-the-western-wall/ Email Print Independence Day celebrations will be held nationwide with singing, dancing, and official ceremonies by the Israeli government.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-14-at-02.45.32_40e827ea.mp4 Yum HaZikaron (Memorial Day) has ended, and Israel's Independence Day is starting. The Kotal (Western Wall) with celebrations and prayers for the Jewish state pic.twitter.com/agKhA6Qjyq— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 13, 2024 Independence DayWestern WallYom Ha'atzmaut