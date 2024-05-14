Anti-Israel activists harass, cancel Met Gala celebrities for being ‘silent’ on Gaza war

These attacks focus on those who have not actively condemned Israel for the war in Gaza or haven’t done so for a while.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Anti-Israel activists have taken to Tiktok and other social media platforms to call out Met Gala celebrities for their “silence” or lack of criticism of Israel during its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Activists chose to target celebrity attendees of one of the world’s most glamorous and prestigious fashion events held annually as a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

One TikTok content creator boasted of laboriously creating a Google Doc with all of the names of the celebrity attendees at the Met Gala and researching their social media posts to determine whether or not they had spoken out about the war in Gaza.

These attacks go beyond harassing pro-Israel celebrities and also focus on those who have posted nothing about the conflict or haven’t posted anything for a while.

Anti-Israel social media activists then post photos or videos of celebrities with the words “Silent” and with hashtags such as #celebrityblocklist, #letthemeatcake, and #blockout.

A TikTok revealed that the list of celebrities she and others should target includes “Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban, and Andrew Scott,” among others.

“Some of these celebrities have not been completely silent,” the Tiktoker continued. “Zendaya did make a post back in October on her story supporting Palestine but has been silent since. So I went ahead and put ‘silent.'”

Other TikTokers encouraged harassing Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Arianna Grande for not speaking out about Gaza.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters in New York were within a block of disrupting the Met Gala event on Monday night and were held back only by the NYPD and metal barricades.

Many protesters screamed slogans such as “Rafah! Gaza!” and were blocking people who had come to view the fashion show from getting a glimpse of celebrities.

A doorman in uptown Manhattan told the Guardian, “I would say that in the past five years, it’s gone nuts.”

“Now they’re closing off the streets, and people are coming dressed up to watch,” he added.