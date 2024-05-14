WATCH: Yom Ha’atzmaut – ‘An exceptional state is forged by exceptional people’ May 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yom-haatzmaut-an-exceptional-state-is-forged-by-exceptional-people/ Email Print Israel looks back at the courageous and heroic people who forged and sacrificed for this beautiful state and honor those who keep it running. So proud to be a part of this incredible nation of exceptional people.A nation of heroes.Together, nothing can defeat us. Wishing the people of Israel all the best on this 76th Independence Day.🤍🇮🇱💙 pic.twitter.com/GTjq7any4f— Yaki Lopez 🎗️🇮🇱 (@YakiLopez) May 13, 2024 heroesIDFIndependence DayIsrael