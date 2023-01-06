Biden compares illegal migrants to Jews fleeing Nazi Europe

Rooting for illegal migrants to be allowed to remain in the U.S., President Joe Biden compared them to Jews seeking refuge from Nazi Europe, with Vice President Kamala Harris standing by his side.

There are many comparisons the President can make to illustrate the need to help solve the southern border crisis.

The comparison with Jews fleeing deportation to Nazi death camps is not an appropriate one.

With all the misinformation, we don’t need Holocaust minimization now. https://t.co/75UL0HTx8q

— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 5, 2023