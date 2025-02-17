Cannabis brings relief to growing number of trauma victims post Oct. 7

Approximately 20,000 Israelis are already using medical cannabis for PTSD, representing 15% of the country’s medical cannabis prescriptions.

By Jewish Breaking News

As thousands of new PTSD cases emerge in the wake of October 7, promising research on cannabis treatment for trauma survivors has taken on new urgency.

Following combat veterans with treatment-resistant PTSD, researchers at Tel Aviv University found significant symptom improvement in patients using medical cannabis, with more than 65% experiencing at least a 20% reduction in their PTSD symptoms.

Notably, participants showed marked improvements in sleep quality and duration, along with reductions in intrusive thoughts and hyperarousal symptoms.

Research shows that PTSD patients often have lower levels of 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG) that help regulate stress and emotional memories.

THC, the primary active ingredient in cannabis, helps improve sleep quality, reduce nightmares, and lower anxiety in most cases.

CBD, the non-intoxicating compound, reduces anxiety, counters potential negative effects of THC, and has calming properties.

Together, they target brain areas involved in fear, memory, and stress response.

“What we’re seeing is particularly relevant given the current crisis,” Dr. Segal of medical cannabis producer Panaxia tells Globes. “We see that this is a treatment that helps patients escape rather than resolve trauma, but that relief is also very important.”

While the research shows promise, experts emphasize caution.

Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, head of mental health services at Israel’s Ministry of Health, cautions that it “has not been proven to be a substance that is effective for PTSD,” adding that careful consideration is needed when prescribing any substance with potential risks.

The brutal reality of October 7 has left thousands scarred for life, creating a mental health crisis of historic proportions.

While no research can fully address trauma of this magnitude, the study’s findings about cannabis treatment offer at least a glimmer of hope for Israel’s traumatized survivors.