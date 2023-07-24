Search

Chaos after the storm: Three protesters run over; protesters hurl sand bottles at police; light bonfires

A car plowed into anti-government protesters blocking a road near Kfar Saba on Monday evening, lightly injuring three people.

The driver of the car was arrested, police said.

The incident came amid roiling protests following the government’s passage of the contentious ‘reasonableness’ bill earlier in the day.



In Tel Aviv, anti-government protesters threw water bottles filled with sand at police officers, Israel Police said in a statement.



Protesters also lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street, the main site of the protests, and chanted, “We will not give up.”



One clip shows cops throwing burning planks in the direction of protesters as they clear the way near Kaplan Street.