Columbia bans Israeli professor for criticizing university’s policy on antisemitism

Davidai criticized Columbia’s administration for permitting pro-Hamas demonstrations celebrating October 7th.

By Don J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Columbia University has “temporarily” banished its most distinguished pro-Israel Jewish professor — Shai Davidai — from campus property, a severe disciplinary sanction which prevents him from attending university functions and accessing his office.

Speaking to The Algemeiner on Wednesday morning, Davidai denounced the action as retaliation for his much publicized advocacy of Jewish civil rights, unabashed support for Zionism, and condemnations of student and faculty calls for continued acts of terrorism against Israel and other Western countries. He has, he noted, been targeted by the university before. Last semester, it launched an investigation of his conduct following spurious accusations that his denouncing terrorism amounted to anti-Muslim bigotry.

Now, the university has allegedly found cause to discipline Davidai under a microscope, punishing him for an exchange of words which took place during dueling demonstrations marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel. According to Davidai’s own social media account, as swarms of pro-Hamas students bellowed slogans demanding violence against Israelis, the Columbia professor filmed himself reproaching the university’s chief operating officer, Cas Holloway, for permitting anti-Israel activists to hold a celebration of the terror attack — in which Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists murdered Jewish children, sexually assaulted Jewish women and men, and kidnapped over 200 hostages during their rampage.

Footage of the encounter shows Davidai approaching Holloway and requesting that he explain the pro-Hamas demonstration’s concurrence with a Jewish-student led vigil, a circumstance that many people on campus felt was an injustice and desecration of Jewish life. Davidai then vowed to walk with Holloway until he received a sufficient response to his concerns, a not unusual behavior on Ivy League campuses, where administrative buildings have been illegally occupied and presidential offices stormed by anti-Israel demonstrators over the past year. Earlier in the day, Davidai himself was stalked by pro-Hamas activists and briefly jousted with two public safety officers about whether his freedom of movement had been violated.

“Cas, what do you have to say?” Davidai said to Holloway, with whom he crossed paths incidentally. “How could you allow this to happen on Oct. 7? … You have to do your job, and I will not let you rest until they let us rest.”

During the meeting, Davidai initiated a conversation between Holloway and an Israeli student who, like Davidai, pleaded for answers.

Holloway apologized to the student, to which Davidai responded, “Don’t say sorry if you let this happen. This is your responsibility. This is not being sorry … I’m filing a complaint with you right now, Cas. You’re the COO … You know it’s unsanctioned; you know they violated every time, place, and manner. They are hiding their faces.”

Holloway then proceeded to terminate the conversation, prompting Davidai to say, “I’m walking with you. Where are we going, Cas? Because Jewish and Israeli students don’t get to go, so where are we going? I’m walking with you. I’m not obstructing you.”

During Wednesday’s interview with the Algemeiner, Davidai defended his approach as a genuine expression of grief and concern for the welfare of Jewish students.

“People are free to see exactly the videos and see, you know, what did or did not happen and judge for themselves,” he said. “That is why I call this a clear act or retaliation. My lawyers got on a phone call with them on Oct. 7 [of this year] and were told that the university is going to suspend my ability to be on campus. On that day, the university found that the most important thing is to remove me from campus. I am, to the best of my knowledge, the only professor who has been removed from campus since Oct. 7 [2023].”

Davidai went on to point to faculty conduct which has been covered by The Algemeiner, including Columbia professor Joseph Massad publishing in Electronic Intifada an essay cheering Hamas’s atrocities as “awesome” and describing men who paraglided into a music festival to kill young people as “the air force of the Palestinian resistance.”

Davidai continued, “The only person who was removed from campus is the one that exposed the chief operating officer’s antisemitic problem. And I say this, you know, I don’t know if he is or isn’t an antisemite. I do know that he’s awfully comfortable with antisemitism and that he has an antisemitism problem.”

According to Columbia University, the campus ban, which does not affect Davidai’s compensation or employment status, was prompted by “threats of intimidation, harassment, or other threatening behavior.”

Samantha Slater, a university spokesperson, continued: “Columbia has consistently and continually respected Assistant Professor Davidai’s right to free speech and to express his views. His freedom of speech has not been limited and is not being limited now. Columbia, however, does not tolerate threats of intimidation, harassment, or other threatening behavior by its employees. Because Assistant Professor Davidai repeatedly harassed and intimidated university employees in violation of university policy, we have temporarily limited his access to campus while he undertakes appropriate training on our policies governing the behavior of our employees.”

This latest clash between Davidai and Columbia University comes during what has been widely described as an unprecedented “crisis” at the school which, since Oct. 7, 2023, has undermined its credibility with the public and drawn the scrutiny of federal lawmakers.

In April, an anti-Zionist group occupied Hamilton Hall, forcing then-university president Minouche Shafik to call on the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for help, a decision she hesitated to make and which led to over 108 arrests. However, according to documents shared in August by the US House Committee on Education and the Workforce, 18 of the 22 students slapped with disciplinary charges for their role in the incident remain in “good standing” despite the university’s earlier pledge to expel them. Another 31 of 35 who were suspended for illegally occupying the campus with a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” remain in good standing too.

In August, Shafik resigned as president of the university, and just two months prior, in June, its legal counsel reached an out of court settlement with a student who accused administrators of neglecting their obligation to foster a safe learning environment during the final weeks of last spring semester. While stopping short of admitting guilt, the settlement virtually conceded to the plaintiff her argument that the campus was unsafe for Jewish students, agreeing to provide her and others “Safe Passage Liaisons” tasked with protecting them from racist abuse and violence.

Amid this cluster of scandals and conflagrations, Davidai has allegedly received a lion’s share of the university’s attention. Last semester, it launched an investigation of his conduct, which he called a persecution that “reveals the depths of its hostility towards its Jewish community.” He has since retained counsel to guard his rights and prevent being bulldozed by one of the wealthiest and powerful universities in the world. Despite his troubles, however, he told The Algemeiner on Wednesday that Columbia is redeemable.

“I do this because I love teaching and I love research. And because I truly believe that Columbia can become better,” he said. “For me, Cas Holloway is ruining Colombia’s reputation. He is the anathema of everything that’s right about Columbia, its educational practice, research, and openness to everyone. And I don’t know if he’s a good person or a bad person, but his inaction, his indifference shows that he’s OK with ruining everything that higher education should be standing for.”