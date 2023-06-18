‘Deepening our ties’ – Israel and Morocco agree to ease visas for workers, tourists

“We are pouring more substance into the peace agreement,” says Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, after meeting with his Moroccan counterpart.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday that will streamline foreign worker visas for Moroccans who want to work as nurses and construction laborers in the Jewish State, an Israeli government official announced.

Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel met with Moroccan Interior minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat, discussing mutually easing travel and work visas.

After joining the Abraham Accords in December 2020 and officially normalizing relations with Israel, Morocco has hosted senior Israeli government officials on diplomatic visits and signed numerous agreements strengthening relations between the two countries.

“We are deepening our ties with Morocco and pouring more substance into the peace agreement,” read a statement from Arbel’s office released to Hebrew-language media on Saturday evening.

“Israel and Morocco share challenges on health issues, and cooperation in the field will contribute greatly to improving healthcare capabilities and to citizens’ health.”

Arbel and Laftit agreed to form a committee that would create an outline to make it easier for Moroccan construction workers and nurses to receive visas enabling them to work in Israel.

Additionally, the ministers pledged to work together on various healthcare efforts, including sharing strategies on managing healthcare systems and medical technology.

With roughly one-million Israeli Jews having full or partial Moroccan heritage and the North African country being home to several significant Jewish sites, Moroccan officials are expecting some 200,000 Israeli tourists to visit the country this year.

Earlier in June, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who is of Moroccan descent, traveled to Rabat and gifted his Moroccan counterpart with the world’s smallest Koran, which was made with Israeli nanotechnology.

In late May, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, whose parents immigrated to Israel from Morocco, signed a series of deals with the country, including mutual recognition of drivers licenses.