Democrat warns Biden against backing Israel, accuses Jewish state of ‘war crime’

‘Squad’ member Pramila Jayapal warns Biden could lose Muslim voters in 2024 if he continues to support Israel in its war against Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden is under fire from the left-wing of the Democratic party, with a member of the progressive “Squad” taking aim at his public support for Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Washington congresswoman Pramila Jayapal warned President Biden that he risks losing the support of Muslim voters in next year’s presidential election if he continues to back the Jewish state’s war against Hamas.

Speaking with NBC on Sunday, Jayapal claimed the president and Congress were at odds with public opinion in their public proclamations of support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

“He is, I think, going to be challenged to explain an issue of this moral significance to the American people,” Jayapal said. “The American people are actually quite far away from where the president and even the majority of Congress has been on Israel and Gaza.”

While a few far-left Democrats in Congress have pushed for the Biden administration to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, last week the House passed a bipartisan resolution reaffirming US support for Israel and backing Israel’s military efforts against Gaza terrorists.







WATCH: @RepJayapal (D-Wash.) has been "one of President Biden's biggest supporters" but worries that his response to Israel will cost him support from Arab and Muslim voters. "I am certainly concerned about his approach. … He needs to call us to a higher moral place." pic.twitter.com/VT4jTCmgG6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 29, 2023

The resolution passed with 412 of the House’s 435 members voting in favor, with just 10 voting against, and 6 voting present.

Polling since the October 7th invasion has shown Americans overwhelmingly favor Israel over Hamas and back Israel’s planned ground assault in the Gaza Strip.

A majority of American Muslims, however, say that Hamas’ massacre of Jews on October 7th was either completely or partially justified.

Jayapal accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, and suggested popular support for Israel’s military campaign against Hamas is far less than polls claim.

Americans “support the right for Israel to defend itself and to exist, but they do not support a war crime exchanged for another war crime, and I think the president has to be careful about that. I would call on him…to bring us to a higher place,” Jayapal said. “The president has to be careful about that.”