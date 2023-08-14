Emergency surgery saves Israeli baby who swallowed a safety pin

A baby was found with an open safety pin in its esophagus. (Photo: Assuta Ashdod Spokesperson)

By World Israel News Staff

A nine-month-old baby was rushed to an Israeli hospital after swallowing an open safety pin in what an ER doctor called a “life-threatening” accident.

The parents called an ambulance which took the infant to Assuta Ashdod medical center after suspecting that the infant had swallowed a bone. An x-ray, however, revealed a startling find: an open safety pin lodged at the entrance of the esophagus.

The child was quickly transferred to an operating room, where a delicate surgery to remove the safety pin was led by Dr. Hagar Gur-Soferman, head of the Pediatric Emergency Room, and Dr. Jordan of the Otolaryngology department, with anesthesia administered by Dr. Micha Shamir.

The operation was deemed a success, and the infant is now in good condition.

“In situations like these, the sharp point of the pin could easily puncture the esophagus, leading to severe complications, including acid leakage into the chest, threatening the baby’s life.” said Dr. Gur.

The parents conveyed their alarm at the incident, saying, “Our son seemed to quickly put something from his hand to his mouth. When he started showing signs of choking, we immediately reached out for emergency assistance.”

They urged other parents to act swiftly if they ever suspect their child has ingested a foreign object, saying, “In cases of doubt, always seek medical attention promptly.”