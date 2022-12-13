Search

‘FAKE NEWS’: Former MK says reports of coercion by religious parties fabricated

Former lawmaker for the United Torah Judaism party Yitzhak Pindrus comments on the progress of the coalition negotiations, saying reports of extreme demands by the party are “fake news.”