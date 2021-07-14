Family Feud? Trump in-law Charles Kushner said to support Nikki Haley for 2024 run

The popular former UN ambassador has said she’ll decide by early 2023 whether to throw her hat in the ring.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

In what may shape up to be a family feud, the in-laws of former president Donald Trump hosted a small fundraising party Sunday for Nikki Haley and called her “the first woman president” of the United States, according to a Vanity Fair report Monday.

Charles and Seryl Kushner, the parents of Jared, who is married to Ivanka Trump, asked some 20 friends to come for lunch in their New Jersey beach house and hear the former UN ambassador speak. Some then donated to Haley’s Stand for America PAC, said the report, through which she has advocated against many Democratic foreign and domestic policy decisions since Joe Biden became president in January.

Her PAC has also taken a firm stand against anti-Semitism, as for example in May, when Haley bashed Twitter for blocking Donald Trump from the platform while it “allows the Supreme Leader of Iran to openly call for genocide against Jews in Israel.”

Later Sunday evening, Haley spoke before 800 people against anti-Jewish hatred at a local event run by Chabad of the Shore to coincide with a Washington, D.C. rally against anti-Semitism that drew some two-to-three thousand participants.

When asked at the event regarding a possible run for the Republican nomination in 2024, she said she has “a big decision to make at the beginning of ’23.”

On the other hand, when speaking Monday on the conservative Fox News channel, the former South Carolina governor told the America Reports show that “If the president [Trump] ran, I would never run against him. I’m loyal, I support him, I always have, he’s a friend.”

Her statement came after Trump hinted on a different Fox show Sunday that he would try again for the Republican nomination.

“I do know my answer, but I can’t reveal it yet,” Trump told the host of Sunday Morning Futures, Maria Bartiromo. “That has to do with campaign financing and everything else, so I can’t reveal it yet.”

He also told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he had “made up his mind” on whether or not to run for president again in 2024, without divulging his decision.

Haley made a point of stressing the importance of next year’s mid-term elections when putting her ambitions in context.

“You know, I think right now we have to understand that 2024 won’t matter if we don’t win 2022,” she said. “House, Senate, governors’ races have never been more important than they are right now.”

In terms of possible conflicting family loyalties, Jared and Ivanka were not present at the luncheon, and it is an open question what they would do if the former president decides to run again.

Jared, who was one of his father-in-law’s closest advisors during his four-year term, leading the way on the president’s Middle East peace plan, has been quiet ever since the mob-run on the Capitol on January 6th in protest of the elections Trump had said were “stolen” from him in the Democratic win.

A source quoted in Vanity Fair said the younger Kushners “think very highly of Nikki. They get along great.” They were seen last month together with the Haley family at the exclusive Kiawah Island Beach Club, where their children played together in the pool, according to another guest who spoke to The Post and Courier, a South Carolina daily.